  5. Purple Hindu Kush PAX Pod 0.5g

Purple Hindu Kush PAX Pod 0.5g

by PAX

About this strain

Purple Hindu Kush

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, Purple Hindu Kush is almost pure indica and offers the kind of high one would expect from its lineage: deep relaxation along with pronounced pain relief. Featuring dense lavender flowers with bright orange pistils and a thick blanket of trichomes, as well as a pungent sour grape and citrus flavor, PHK will be sure to please indica lovers everywhere.  

About this brand

PAX Labs was founded in 2007 with the goal of creating responsible, enjoyable, and personalized vaporizer experiences. As an award-winning consumer technology brand in 2019, PAX products continue to represent the gold standard in product quality as we aim to move the space beyond stereotypes. Most of all, we want to be good stewards for a product and movement that enhances many people’s lives. Our loose leaf and cannabis extract vaporizer products are made with high quality materials and offer empowering experiences for those looking for a premium and discreet product. Our focus on design and innovation means we have best-in-class software and hardware, and provide tools so that you can personalize each and every experience.