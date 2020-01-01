PAX Labs was founded in 2007 with the goal of creating responsible, enjoyable, and personalized vaporizer experiences. As an award-winning consumer technology brand in 2019, PAX products continue to represent the gold standard in product quality as we aim to move the space beyond stereotypes. Most of all, we want to be good stewards for a product and movement that enhances many people’s lives. Our loose leaf and cannabis extract vaporizer products are made with high quality materials and offer empowering experiences for those looking for a premium and discreet product. Our focus on design and innovation means we have best-in-class software and hardware, and provide tools so that you can personalize each and every experience.