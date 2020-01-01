 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Consulting
  5. Cannabis King

Cannabis King

by Pazoo

Write a review
Pazoo Services Consulting Cannabis King

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Pazoo, Inc. – a front-runner in the marijuana testing lab community – is committed to providing consistently safe cannabis products to the public. Now we’re making it easier for growing facilities, infusion companies and dispensaries to reap healthier sales with equipment, supplies and consumer products from our newest subsidiary, CannabisKing Distribution. Count on CannabisKing as your one-stop nationwide source for the highest quality goods, sales assistance and customer support.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pazoo Logo
PAZOO focuses on delivering easy-to-understand information and on competitively priced products through relationships with leading vendors in the health improvement and pet supplies industries. Our team of medical, fitness, nutritional and pet experts seeks to enhance our customers’ wellbeing by offering a limited, but high quality, selection of merchandise, including fitness consumables, nutritional supplements, apparel, and wellness/safety products for pets.