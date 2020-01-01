 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
MA & Associates, LLC

by Pazoo

Pazoo, Inc. is by far the largest shareholder in MA & Associates and maintains a controlling interest on the board of directors. MA & Associates has been awarded one of the limited number of licenses in the state of Nevada for the use of computer applications for scientific testing, procedures, know-how, protocols, trade names and other intellectual property used in connection with testing cannabis. MA & Associates has an exclusive relationship with Steep Hill Labs, the global leader in cannabis testing and analytics. The company’s newly constructed, cutting-edge lab in Las Vegas is the first of many operations in the partnership’s future and will be the only facility in the area offering Steep Hill’s proven, proprietary technology. As with all cannabis testing, the lab’s mission is to safeguard consumers by ensuring the purity and safety of their medical marijuana, while demonstrating a commitment by the marijuana community to becoming a highly regulated and highly regarded industry.

PAZOO focuses on delivering easy-to-understand information and on competitively priced products through relationships with leading vendors in the health improvement and pet supplies industries. Our team of medical, fitness, nutritional and pet experts seeks to enhance our customers’ wellbeing by offering a limited, but high quality, selection of merchandise, including fitness consumables, nutritional supplements, apparel, and wellness/safety products for pets.