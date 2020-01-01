 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Dosi Punch
Indica

Dosi Punch

by Peace Frog Botanicals

Write a review
Peace Frog Botanicals Cannabis Flower Dosi Punch

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Dosi Punch

Dosi Punch

Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Dosi Punch is a cross of Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch F2. This indica-dominant strain comes in with flavors of grape, gas, and Cookies. Beautiful purple buds come blanketed in trichomes, and the THC-driven high is stoney, leaving consumers feeling happy and relaxed.

 

About this brand

Peace Frog Botanicals Logo