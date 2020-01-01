 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Peace Love 'n' Hippie Stuff PLHSlife

$20.00MSRP

About this product

Our MOLLYJANE will bring out the best in you, with our proprietary blends and patent pending formulas it will give you a cannabis experience unlike any other. We use the best organic Cannabis Flowers, Essential Oils and Herbs in the world. Giving you an experience in the bedroom and out we guarantee you have never felt before.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

We are a cannabis lifestyle brand, we create and manufacture Herbal Supplements using the best organically grown cannabis in the world. All of our products are first to market and come with a Money Back Guarantee, we are so confident you will love them that we will take it back if you don't!