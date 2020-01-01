 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Blue Zkittlez Cartridge 0.5g

Blue Zkittlez Cartridge 0.5g

by Peace Out Processing

Blue Zkittlez is known for its calming and relaxing effects. It is tart with a citrus burst!

Blue Zkittlez

Blue Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Zkittlez by Dying Breed Seeds is an indica-dominant cross of Blue Diamond and Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The physical effects of this strain are mellow and moderately sedating, igniting appetite while weighing on the limbs. Its strong physical effects and uplifting mental high make it a perfect end-of-the-day strain and a nice match for folks contending with stress, restlessness, and pain.

Welcome to Peace Out Processing. We are a locally owned cannabis processing facility. Licensed with the state of Oklahoma, we only process and work with other licensed Oklahoma growers, processors and dispensary’s.