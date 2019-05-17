PeacefulRoads
on May 17th, 2019
Great product ! Really helps me and i love the packaging ! Great company !
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
PeacefulRoads CBD OIL is a perfect way to incorporate CBD into your daily health regimen. PeacefulRoads CBD Tinctures are made with 99%+ CBD isolate and MCT oil & comes in strengths of 500mg or 1000mg. Our CBD OIL tinctures are manufactured using a CO2 process that allows for 99%+ CBD Isolate to be extracted & used in our products. Products are lab tested to ensure quality and compliance.
on May 17th, 2019
Great product ! Really helps me and i love the packaging ! Great company !