Full Spectrum CBD Drops + Terpene Infused OG Kush/Indica

by Peacock CBD

About this product

For stronger medicinal and therapeutic effects, you want to try our Super Lemon Haze Full Spectrum CBD Oil + Strain Specific Terpene Infused! A complete entourage effect! Individuals report more relief & “heavier” feeling with our Full Spectrum CBD Oil. Great for post work outs, anxiety, sleep, mood, appetite, pain, inflammation & arthritis. Our Full Spectrum Oil is CO2 extracted with the highest and best US grown Hemp Flowers. Our Full Spectrum Oil retains the most Cannabinoids & compounds to create an “Entourage Effect” with un-detectable amounts of THC.

About this brand

Peacock CBD, a small batch artisan CBD Brand. From our Farms to your doorstep, we maintain only the best practices with the highest ingredients. Our products are Triple Lab Tested with Third Party validation and produced in a regulated state. We believe in our brand and we believe you will too!