  Peacock Pain Master - Extreme Pain Cream - 500mg

Peacock Pain Master - Extreme Pain Cream - 500mg

by Peacock CBD

Peacock CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Peacock Pain Master - Extreme Pain Cream - 500mg

$41.90MSRP

Peacock CBD Pain Master Cream, made with Non GMO, Organic Ingredients. Infused with our CO2 Full Hemp plant Extract (Full Spectrum Cannabidiol). Utilizing a full entourage effect. Treat your aches and pains with our powerful formula. CBD is rich in inflammation and healing properties. You will initially feel a tingling sensation following a cooling feeling. You can feel a slight numbing afterwards. This lasts for a few hours or more.

Peacock CBD, a small batch artisan CBD Brand. From our Farms to your doorstep, we maintain only the best practices with the highest ingredients. Our products are Triple Lab Tested with Third Party validation and produced in a regulated state. We believe in our brand and we believe you will too!