Mt. Hood Magic Chocolate Bar 50mg 10-pack

by Peak Extracts

Mt. Hood Magic

Thought to be exclusive to Portland, Oregon dispensary Five Zero Trees, Mt. Hood Magic is a cross between Northern Lights #5 and Durban Poison. There a few different phenotypes available: two are indica-dominant and resemble the NL5 portion of its genetics; the other is sativa-dominant and similar to Durban Poison.

Our color-coded packaging helps people navigate the edible experience – whether you’re a seasoned user or a novice looking to try cannabis for the first time. We balance predictability while honoring the diversity of the cannabis plant.Our founder’s journey with Crohn’s disease, medical research and the study of Traditional Chinese Medicine led her to a very special herb – Cannabis.