 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Pineapple Thai Dark Chocolate Bar 50mg

Pineapple Thai Dark Chocolate Bar 50mg

by Peak Extracts

Write a review
Peak Extracts Edibles Chocolates Pineapple Thai Dark Chocolate Bar 50mg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pineapple Thai

Pineapple Thai

Pineapple Thai is a strain that sets itself apart from the rest with a high 5% CBD content. This flower’s attractiveness comes from its ability to administer powerful pain relief without sedation, embodying true hybrid effects. Although Pineapple Thai is an option for daytime use, its strength may lead to a nighttime preference. Patients who desire the powerful medicinal effects of cannabis without the psychoactive inundation will find Pineapple Thai to be a staple in their arsenal.

About this brand

Peak Extracts Logo
Our color-coded packaging helps people navigate the edible experience – whether you’re a seasoned user or a novice looking to try cannabis for the first time. We balance predictability while honoring the diversity of the cannabis plant.Our founder’s journey with Crohn’s disease, medical research and the study of Traditional Chinese Medicine led her to a very special herb – Cannabis.