  5. Blue Cinex Pre-rolls 3g 3-pack

Blue Cinex Pre-rolls 3g 3-pack

by Peak Supply

Blue Cinex is the stimulating lovechild of Blue Dream and Cinex. This creeper lays into the mind from the first puff and expands outward within 15 minutes after inhalation. Offering longevity and potency, Blue Cinex is a perfect partner for long days on your feet or sustained physical activity. With a haziness that fills the mind and a physical stimulation that will get you talking, this strain will work as hard as you do. 

We have been growing and selling Peak Supply cannabis since 2014 and always will! At the beginning of 2017 the Chong's Choice brand sought us out for our quality sun-grown product and asked if we would grow for them and represent their brand. We were thrilled at the opportunity to work with Tommy Chong and his brand knowing how much he has done for the Cannabis movement. Now you can buy both Peak Supply and Chong's Choice Cannabis for your store. Both brands offer a wide variety of high quality products including flower, pre-rolls, and concentrates.