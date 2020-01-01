 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bubba Kush Pre-rolls 3g 3-pack

by Peak Supply

About this strain

Bubba Kush

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

About this brand

We have been growing and selling Peak Supply cannabis since 2014 and always will! At the beginning of 2017 the Chong's Choice brand sought us out for our quality sun-grown product and asked if we would grow for them and represent their brand. We were thrilled at the opportunity to work with Tommy Chong and his brand knowing how much he has done for the Cannabis movement. Now you can buy both Peak Supply and Chong's Choice Cannabis for your store. Both brands offer a wide variety of high quality products including flower, pre-rolls, and concentrates.