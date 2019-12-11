borjacloud18
on December 11th, 2019
What I love about this terp is its aroma. Biscotti is an absolute must-try in the world of terpenes. If you haven’t tried this terpene, you’ve been missing a lot!
Biscotti is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross of Gelato and South Florida OG. It’s been known to have a delicious organic bakery flavor. It has an earthy, pepper, and citrus aroma with a fusion of major terpenes like Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene. You will certainly get a euphoric relaxing effect.
