newsimemark
on December 9th, 2019
The scent of this terp is identical to the one specified strain. With NO additives...NO fillers.... straight pure and organic. Blueberry gives off some complex scents of spice and musk.
Blueberry, a tri-cross between an Indica Afghan, Purple Thai, and Sativa Thai strain, is a delicious combination of sweet and ripe blueberries. Although this strain is an Indica hybrid, it is reported to provide relaxing effects that produce a long-lasting euphoria. Used by veterans, it has a high terpene profile of Beta-Caryophyllene at 1.7%.
