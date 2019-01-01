About this product
Platinum OG came from an unknown parent together with Master and OG Kush. Because of that, it is known to be one of the heaviest strains in the market. This strain should be used with caution as its effects tend to start out high, and quickly turn in a more sedative effect. it has minty, lemony and skunky flavor & scent.
Whether you need to buy terpenes for CBD, THC, or any other Topical, Edible and/or Beverage product infusions, we've got you covered. Here at Peak Supply Co, we offer the best online terpenes for sale at the absolute best prices hands down. Buy Wholesale Terpenes with ease and confidence from a trusted terpene supplier like us! Peak Supply Co specializes in extensive B2B large scale wholesale ordering while offering efficient delivery management solutions with scalability in mind. Want maximum savings? Enjoy increased volume discounts with our all in one bulk savings solutions for Terpenes, Vape Cartridges, Mixing/Filling Supplies, and Packaging Manufacturing/Design. We have invested heavily in our top-tier full-spectrum quality control with the quickest ship times for Terpene White Label/Private Label Partners, Dropshippers, Affiliates, Resellers, Retailers, Extractors, Distributors, and Manufacturers.