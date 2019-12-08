magnottiemikey
on December 8th, 2019
I have smoked Ripe Strawberry so I know what the real one smells or tastes like. Quality terpene. I used less and still achieved the flavor I needed.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Ripe Strawberry Terpene enhanced fruit flavor is determined by the intense sweetness strawberry taste of a ripe strawberry. Ripe strawberry with a sweet semi-tart undertone is there to bring out the obvious reaction from every consumer's sensory.
on December 8th, 2019
I have smoked Ripe Strawberry so I know what the real one smells or tastes like. Quality terpene. I used less and still achieved the flavor I needed.