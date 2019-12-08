 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Ripe Strawberry Fruit Flavored Terpene

Ripe Strawberry Fruit Flavored Terpene

by Peak Supply Co.

Peak Supply Co. Concentrates Terpenes Ripe Strawberry Fruit Flavored Terpene

Ripe Strawberry Terpene enhanced fruit flavor is determined by the intense sweetness strawberry taste of a ripe strawberry. Ripe strawberry with a sweet semi-tart undertone is there to bring out the obvious reaction from every consumer's sensory.

magnottiemikey

I have smoked Ripe Strawberry so I know what the real one smells or tastes like. Quality terpene. I used less and still achieved the flavor I needed.

Whether you need to buy terpenes for CBD, THC, or any other Topical, Edible and/or Beverage product infusions, we've got you covered. Here at Peak Supply Co, we offer the best online terpenes for sale at the absolute best prices hands down. Buy Wholesale Terpenes with ease and confidence from a trusted terpene supplier like us! ​ Peak Supply Co specializes in extensive B2B large scale wholesale ordering while offering efficient delivery management solutions with scalability in mind. Want maximum savings? Enjoy increased volume discounts with our all in one bulk savings solutions for Terpenes, Vape Cartridges, Mixing/Filling Supplies, and Packaging Manufacturing/Design. We have invested heavily in our top-tier full-spectrum quality control with the quickest ship times for Terpene White Label/Private Label Partners, Dropshippers, Affiliates, Resellers, Retailers, Extractors, Distributors, and Manufacturers.