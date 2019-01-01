About this product
White Rhino is a hybrid daughter of the White Widow and an unknown Indica. The main terps for this hybrid are B-Myrcene and B-Caryophyllene. B-Myrcene is for anti-inflammatory, analgesic and sedative. B-Caryophyllene is for anti-inflammatory and anti-emetic effect. White Rhino's flavors are earthy, woody but sweet.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
Whether you need to buy terpenes for CBD, THC, or any other Topical, Edible and/or Beverage product infusions, we've got you covered. Here at Peak Supply Co, we offer the best online terpenes for sale at the absolute best prices hands down. Buy Wholesale Terpenes with ease and confidence from a trusted terpene supplier like us! Peak Supply Co specializes in extensive B2B large scale wholesale ordering while offering efficient delivery management solutions with scalability in mind. Want maximum savings? Enjoy increased volume discounts with our all in one bulk savings solutions for Terpenes, Vape Cartridges, Mixing/Filling Supplies, and Packaging Manufacturing/Design. We have invested heavily in our top-tier full-spectrum quality control with the quickest ship times for Terpene White Label/Private Label Partners, Dropshippers, Affiliates, Resellers, Retailers, Extractors, Distributors, and Manufacturers.