  Home
  Products
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Elmer's Glue

Elmer's Glue

by Peak Supply

Peak Supply Cannabis Flower Elmer's Glue

About this product

About this strain

Elmer's Glue

Elmer's Glue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Elmer’s Glue by Relentless Genetics is an embellishment of the potent and famous Gorilla Glue #4. This strain is a cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and The White, and it is considered by some to be an improvement on GG4’s flavor and trichome production. Elmer’s Glue retains the sharp pine, astringent, and fuel aromas of its dominant parent while expressing more subtle sweet, earthy notes on the exhale. Beyond this strain’s incredible trichome coverage, the height, yield, and flowering time are relatively average. 

About this brand

We have been growing and selling Peak Supply cannabis since 2014 and always will! At the beginning of 2017 the Chong's Choice brand sought us out for our quality sun-grown product and asked if we would grow for them and represent their brand. We were thrilled at the opportunity to work with Tommy Chong and his brand knowing how much he has done for the Cannabis movement. Now you can buy both Peak Supply and Chong's Choice Cannabis for your store. Both brands offer a wide variety of high quality products including flower, pre-rolls, and concentrates.