Hybrid

Kandy Kush

by Peak Supply

About this product

About this strain

Kandy Kush

Kandy Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Kandy Kush is a favorite of DNA Genetics’ Reserva Privada line that combines two California classics, OG Kush (thought to be the “Christopher Wallace” cut) and Trainwreck, to make a tasty indica-dominant hybrid (although sativa phenotypes displaying more of the Trainwreck structure have been noted). Like the name suggests, the flavor is sweet like candy with a strong lemon-Kush scent. Popular with medicinal growers, Kandy Kush provides a potent body high with pronounced pain relief.

We have been growing and selling Peak Supply cannabis since 2014 and always will! At the beginning of 2017 the Chong's Choice brand sought us out for our quality sun-grown product and asked if we would grow for them and represent their brand. We were thrilled at the opportunity to work with Tommy Chong and his brand knowing how much he has done for the Cannabis movement. Now you can buy both Peak Supply and Chong's Choice Cannabis for your store. Both brands offer a wide variety of high quality products including flower, pre-rolls, and concentrates.