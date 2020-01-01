 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Dutch Soda Cartridge 1g

Dutch Soda Cartridge 1g

by Pearl Extracts

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Based in West Seattle, Washington, Pearl Extracts is a small, family-owned company that produces flavorful, Clean-Green certified cannabis concentrates and cartridges. Since 2015, the Pearl Extracts team has been dedicated to crafting small-batch concentrates that use only 100% cannabis terpenes sourced from high-quality, pesticide-free Washington state cannabis growers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pearl Extracts Logo
Since 2015, we've crafted small batch cannabis extracts from our small, family owned, Clean Green Certified facility in West Seattle. We use real cannabis terpenes and 100% of our material is sourced from Washington State farms. Our Promise is extract with the aroma and effect true to cannabis because we add nothing else. Just cannabis. Contact us online any time for assistance learning to use your cartridge.