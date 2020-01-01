 Loading…

Hybrid

MAC Cartridge 0.5g

by Pearl Extracts

About this product

About this strain

MAC

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Capulator, Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.

 

About this brand

Since 2015, we've crafted small batch cannabis extracts from our small, family owned, Clean Green Certified facility in West Seattle. We use real cannabis terpenes and 100% of our material is sourced from Washington State farms. Our Promise is extract with the aroma and effect true to cannabis because we add nothing else. Just cannabis. Contact us online any time for assistance learning to use your cartridge.