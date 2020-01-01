Wildberry Travelers Disposable Pen 0.3g
Bred by Capulator, Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.