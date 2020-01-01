About this product
About this strain
Mandarin Kush
A Kush spin on Ethos Genetics’ popular Mandarin Sunset, Mandarin Kush crosses the classic with an OG Kush x Master Kush cross. The result is big, dense nugs that put out a creamy orange terpene profile backed by a spicy gas undertone.
About this brand
Pearl Extracts
Since 2015, we've crafted small batch cannabis extracts from our small, family owned, Clean Green Certified facility in West Seattle. We use real cannabis terpenes and 100% of our material is sourced from Washington State farms. Our Promise is extract with the aroma and effect true to cannabis because we add nothing else. Just cannabis. Contact us online any time for assistance learning to use your cartridge.