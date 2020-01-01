 Loading…

Hybrid

Orange Sherbert Cartridge 1g

by Pearl Extracts

About this product

About this strain

Orange Sherbert

Orange Sherbert
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Coming from Barney’s Farm, Orange Sherbert is a cross of Orange Cream, Purple Urkle, and Cherry Pie. A group of American breeders came together to produce this orange candy treat. Buds come in a dense green and purple hue with stark orange pistils that add to its bag appeal. 

 

About this brand

Pearl Extracts Logo
Since 2015, we've crafted small batch cannabis extracts from our small, family owned, Clean Green Certified facility in West Seattle. We use real cannabis terpenes and 100% of our material is sourced from Washington State farms. Our Promise is extract with the aroma and effect true to cannabis because we add nothing else. Just cannabis. Contact us online any time for assistance learning to use your cartridge.