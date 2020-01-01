 Loading…

Indica

Purple Punch Cartridge 0.5g

by Pearl Extracts

About this product

About this strain

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

Since 2015, we've crafted small batch cannabis extracts from our small, family owned, Clean Green Certified facility in West Seattle. We use real cannabis terpenes and 100% of our material is sourced from Washington State farms. Our Promise is extract with the aroma and effect true to cannabis because we add nothing else. Just cannabis.