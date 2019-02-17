Moejl on February 17th, 2019

Im in no way an expert on this sort of stuff and I've only been smoking for a couple years now, but as someone who has the biggest problem is getting really anxious when I get high, I really really like this strain! It's my absolute favorite and I've tried a fairly good amount of different strains from all ends of the spectrum. While this high definitely gives you a sense of euphoria, I doesn't get me too excited and I'm able to still feel relaxed and mellow. I always feel very calm and content without getting too sleepy and also very happy overall. Despite how much I love this hybrid, the only reason I can't give this all 5 stars and is that the dry mouth is INTENSE. Do not recommend doing any kind of activity that may leave you gasping for breath (specifically sex) and try not to breathe through your mouth and keep lots of water close to hand, your mouth can go dry as desert within minutes.