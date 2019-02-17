 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
AMG #17

by Pearl Pharma

About this product

Pearl Pharma's AMG #17 is a Hybrid flower strain with balanced mind and body experiences that leave you feeling both relaxed and cerebrally stimulated.

Moejl

Im in no way an expert on this sort of stuff and I've only been smoking for a couple years now, but as someone who has the biggest problem is getting really anxious when I get high, I really really like this strain! It's my absolute favorite and I've tried a fairly good amount of different strains from all ends of the spectrum. While this high definitely gives you a sense of euphoria, I doesn't get me too excited and I'm able to still feel relaxed and mellow. I always feel very calm and content without getting too sleepy and also very happy overall. Despite how much I love this hybrid, the only reason I can't give this all 5 stars and is that the dry mouth is INTENSE. Do not recommend doing any kind of activity that may leave you gasping for breath (specifically sex) and try not to breathe through your mouth and keep lots of water close to hand, your mouth can go dry as desert within minutes.

About this strain

Amnesia Haze

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is a perfect strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

About this brand

Pearl Pharma is a cultivation company that has been growing since 1998. Our most famous strain would be our Kosher Jack, followed closely by our Sin Mint Cookies from seeds by SinCity Seeds. Located in multiple dispensaries and delivery services across Southern California, Pearl Pharma has flower, concentrates, and pre-rolls for any mood of your week.