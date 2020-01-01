 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Pearl Pharma

AMG #21 is the sativa dominant hybrid cross of Amnesia Haze and Biker OG bred by Karma Genetics. Most recent test results show this strain at 26.41% total cannabinoids! This particular phenotype’s terpene profile consists mostly of Linalool, Limonene and, Caryophyllene that create a fruity, herbal and sugary smell reminiscent of grape juice!

Amnesia Haze

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is a perfect strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

Pearl Pharma is a cultivation company that has been growing since 1998. Our most famous strain would be our Kosher Jack, followed closely by our Sin Mint Cookies from seeds by SinCity Seeds. Located in multiple dispensaries and delivery services across Southern California, Pearl Pharma has flower, concentrates, and pre-rolls for any mood of your week.