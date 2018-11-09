jxnah
on November 9th, 2018
perfect strain, one bowl and you will be feeling good without a doubt.
Pearl Pharma's Mango Cookies is an Indica flower that is sure to be your new favorite late night snack. A cross between Somango (Big Skunk x Jack Herer) and CrippleCreekCookies (Monster Cookies x StarBurstBudda), Mango Cookies' storied lineage gathers plenty of flavor and potency. Roll up a joint or pack a bowl and enjoy the sweet sedation you've been craving all day.
on September 12th, 2018
Absolutely best strain from Pearl Pharma! I work at a dispensary that carries Pearl Pharma products and I constantly push for patients to try Mango Cookies and once they do, they always agree on the nice density and super crystal nugs!