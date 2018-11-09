 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Mango Cookies by Pearl Pharma

Pearl Pharma's Mango Cookies is an Indica flower that is sure to be your new favorite late night snack. A cross between Somango (Big Skunk x Jack Herer) and CrippleCreekCookies (Monster Cookies x StarBurstBudda), Mango Cookies' storied lineage gathers plenty of flavor and potency. Roll up a joint or pack a bowl and enjoy the sweet sedation you've been craving all day.

jxnah

perfect strain, one bowl and you will be feeling good without a doubt.

macjr316

Absolutely best strain from Pearl Pharma! I work at a dispensary that carries Pearl Pharma products and I constantly push for patients to try Mango Cookies and once they do, they always agree on the nice density and super crystal nugs!

Pearl Pharma is a cultivation company that has been growing since 1998. Our most famous strain would be our Kosher Jack, followed closely by our Sin Mint Cookies from seeds by SinCity Seeds. Located in multiple dispensaries and delivery services across Southern California, Pearl Pharma has flower, concentrates, and pre-rolls for any mood of your week.