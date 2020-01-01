Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Pearl Pharma received the Strawberry Fields seed pack from Crockett Farms x DNA Genetics in late 2015 and began to watch it grow all throughout 2016. Out of 12 seeds selected the one that consistently tested with the highest cannabinoid and terpene profile. The aroma is tropical yet earthy. At first you’ll notice a strawberry banana smell followed by the earthy aromas of a Kush strain. The flavor profile when smoking is almost identical. The exhale is all Kush, the inhale is all strawberry banana!
Strawberry Fields by Sagarmatha Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that takes the flavorful Strawberry Cough and crosses it with an undisclosed indica parent. This strain is destined for consumers who love that strawberry aroma, but would prefer something more tranquilizing than Strawberry Cough. Its heavier effects also make Strawberry Fields a better choice for patients treating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss.