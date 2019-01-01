About this product

Available scents: - Coconut & Chamomile - Eucalyptus & Peppermint - Lavender & Sage - Lemon & Citrus - Rosemary & Berries Our Vegan CBD Bath Bombs are handmade to relax the body and help stabilize your mood. We use cannabidiol, essential oils, and fragrances. Our natural Bath Bomb gives your immune system a healthier boost to fight anxiety, inflammation, and relieve stress. Directions: Fill tub with hot water, drop in your bath bomb and enjoy! For best results allow yourself at least 30 minutes to soak and enjoy the full effects of the CBD and essential oils. Ingredients: Essential oils, sodium bicarbonate, magnesium sulfate, citric acid, epson salt, potassium bitartrate , coconut oil, shea butter, natural colors.