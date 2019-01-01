 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Bath Bomb

by Pendy.Co

Pendy.Co Hemp CBD Bath & Body Bath Bomb
Pendy.Co Hemp CBD Bath & Body Bath Bomb

$12.00MSRP

About this product

Available scents: - Coconut & Chamomile - Eucalyptus & Peppermint - Lavender & Sage - Lemon & Citrus - Rosemary & Berries Our Vegan CBD Bath Bombs are handmade to relax the body and help stabilize your mood. We use cannabidiol, essential oils, and fragrances. Our natural Bath Bomb gives your immune system a healthier boost to fight anxiety, inflammation, and relieve stress. Directions: Fill tub with hot water, drop in your bath bomb and enjoy! For best results allow yourself at least 30 minutes to soak and enjoy the full effects of the CBD and essential oils. Ingredients: Essential oils, sodium bicarbonate, magnesium sulfate, citric acid, epson salt, potassium bitartrate , coconut oil, shea butter, natural colors.

About this brand

We are a personal care and therapeutic company. Pendy.Co works diligently to create original handmade, natural CBD products, such as our infused Balms, Candles, Incense and more. All of our creations are 100% vegan, cruelty-free and manufactured in the USA.