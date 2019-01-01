 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. CBD Incense

CBD Incense

by Pendy.Co

Pendy.Co Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Incense

$15.00MSRP

About this product

Each stick contains Cannabidiol (10mg and 25mg options and x10 and x25 stick options) and are blended with essential and coconut oils. Handmade from bamboo and malchus wood - each stick burns over 50 minutes. Perfect for lazy days or crazy work weeks these incense will have perfect amount of calm. Scents available: - Berries - Cedarwood & Vanilla - Coconut - Coffee - Eucalyptus & Spearmint - Frankincense - Lavender & Sage - Lemon - Pineapple - Raspberry Vanilla - Rose - Sweet Chili Orange - Unscented - White Tea & Ginger

About this brand

We are a personal care and therapeutic company. Pendy.Co works diligently to create original handmade, natural CBD products, such as our infused Balms, Candles, Incense and more. All of our creations are 100% vegan, cruelty-free and manufactured in the USA.