Muscle Rub

by Pendy.Co

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Ingredients: - Camphor 10% - Menthol 6% - 200mg Cannabidiol (CBD) - Organic Prunus Armeniaca (apricot) Oil - Chamomile Oil - Tamanu Oil - Candelilla Wax - Citrus sinensis (orange) Oil - Eugenia Caryophyllate (clove) Oil

About this brand

We are a personal care and therapeutic company. Pendy.Co works diligently to create original handmade, natural CBD products, such as our infused Balms, Candles, Incense and more. All of our creations are 100% vegan, cruelty-free and manufactured in the USA.