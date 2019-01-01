About this product
Active Ingredients: - 200mg Cannabidiol (CBD) Inactive Ingredients: - Organic Prunus Armeniaca (apricot) Oil - Safflower Oil - Chamomile Oil - Shea Butter - Lavender Oil - Peppermint Oil - Candelilla Wax - Sinesis (orange) Oil - Eugenia Caryophyllate (clove) Oil
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Pendy.Co
We are a personal care and therapeutic company. Pendy.Co works diligently to create original handmade, natural CBD products, such as our infused Balms, Candles, Incense and more. All of our creations are 100% vegan, cruelty-free and manufactured in the USA.