Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$48.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
3.5g unit of Slurricane Cannabis Flower Strain: Slurricane Perch Effect: NEST Strain Lineage: Dosidos X Purple Punch Assignment: Indica Flavor Profile: Tropical Fruit, Earthy, Spicy Reported Effects: Relaxing, Calming, Mood Enhancing
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid’s terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries.