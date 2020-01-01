 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  Acapulco Gold Wax Concentrate

Acapulco Gold Wax Concentrate

by Perecan Farm

About this product

This Landrace strain comes from the areas in and around Acapulco, Mexico. Uplifting Sativa.

About this strain

Acapulco Gold

One of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find. 

About this brand

PERECAN MARIJUANA CONCENTRATES ARE MADE WITH CO2 EXTRACTION METHODS ONLY. There are no solvents or hydrocarbons used in the manufacture of our products. We do not under any circumstances add cutting agents, PG, VG, PEG, fillers, or foreign substances of any kind to anything we make