Red Haze Wax 1g

by Perecan Farm

Perecan Farm Concentrates Solvent Red Haze Wax 1g

Red Haze

With roots going back to the 1970s Colombian cannabis industry, this powerful sativa is worth a try. A cross between Neville’s Haze and Colombian Red, Red Haze is a slow grower. With a flowering time of 12 to 14 weeks, this strain may be difficult to find in dispensaries. If you do find it, however, be prepared for a very cerebral and inspiring experience. Providing consumers with a pleasant, light-headed sensation, the effects of this strain are particularly long-lasting. Red Haze is a strictly daytime strain, as its effects can be similar to drinking a cup of coffee.

PERECAN MARIJUANA CONCENTRATES ARE MADE WITH CO2 EXTRACTION METHODS ONLY. There are no solvents or hydrocarbons used in the manufacture of our products. We do not under any circumstances add cutting agents, PG, VG, PEG, fillers, or foreign substances of any kind to anything we make