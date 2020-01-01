 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Sage Wax Concentrate

by Perecan Farm

About this product

Sage Wax Concentrate by Perecan Farm

About this strain

SAGE

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

S.A.G.E., a.k.a. Sativa Afghani Genetic Equilibrium, is a well-balanced Haze crossed with a robust indica. This award-winner has a spicy sandalwood flavor combined with a long-lasting and uplifting high.

About this brand

PERECAN MARIJUANA CONCENTRATES ARE MADE WITH CO2 EXTRACTION METHODS ONLY. There are no solvents or hydrocarbons used in the manufacture of our products. We do not under any circumstances add cutting agents, PG, VG, PEG, fillers, or foreign substances of any kind to anything we make