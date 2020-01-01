About this product
Sage Wax Concentrate by Perecan Farm
About this strain
SAGE
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
S.A.G.E., a.k.a. Sativa Afghani Genetic Equilibrium, is a well-balanced Haze crossed with a robust indica. This award-winner has a spicy sandalwood flavor combined with a long-lasting and uplifting high.
About this brand
Perecan Farm
PERECAN MARIJUANA CONCENTRATES ARE MADE WITH CO2 EXTRACTION METHODS ONLY. There are no solvents or hydrocarbons used in the manufacture of our products. We do not under any circumstances add cutting agents, PG, VG, PEG, fillers, or foreign substances of any kind to anything we make