 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. NightCap - Sauce Infused Flower Blend

NightCap - Sauce Infused Flower Blend

by Perfect

Write a review
Perfect Cannabis Flower NightCap - Sauce Infused Flower Blend
Perfect Cannabis Flower NightCap - Sauce Infused Flower Blend
Perfect Cannabis Flower NightCap - Sauce Infused Flower Blend
Perfect Cannabis Flower NightCap - Sauce Infused Flower Blend

$85.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Perfect Infused Flower Blends are sauce-infused with the plant’s natural oils and monoterpenes, delivering to regulate effects and extend shelf life. Product has a super fresh aroma and consistent effects, good for small dosage. NightCap is a special blend of terpene-rich varieties formulated to ease the mind and relax the body. You may finally be able to shut off your brain and watch your worries wither away. INSTRUCTIONS: Cut to size, light, and enjoy. Also great for vaping and rolling your own. DOSAGE: Start with 1-2 doses for light users; 3-4 for doses medium users. STORAGE: Recommended to keep cold.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Perfect Logo
Introducing Perfect Sauce Infused Flower, the first sauce infused flower formulated to deliver effects no single plant can produce.