About this product

Perfect Infused Flower Blends are sauce-infused with the plant’s natural oils and monoterpenes, delivering to regulate effects and extend shelf life. Product has a super fresh aroma and consistent effects, good for small dosage. NightCap is a special blend of terpene-rich varieties formulated to ease the mind and relax the body. You may finally be able to shut off your brain and watch your worries wither away. INSTRUCTIONS: Cut to size, light, and enjoy. Also great for vaping and rolling your own. DOSAGE: Start with 1-2 doses for light users; 3-4 for doses medium users. STORAGE: Recommended to keep cold.