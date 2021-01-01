 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. NightCap - Infused Quickies Mini Preroll 3-packs

NightCap - Infused Quickies Mini Preroll 3-packs

by Perfect

Write a review
Perfect Cannabis Pre-rolls NightCap - Infused Quickies Mini Preroll 3-packs
Perfect Cannabis Pre-rolls NightCap - Infused Quickies Mini Preroll 3-packs
Perfect Cannabis Pre-rolls NightCap - Infused Quickies Mini Preroll 3-packs

$20.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The perfect balance between THC and terpenes, Perfect Quickies are mini live resin infused prerolls that deliver a fast path to potent effects and are meant for consumption across multiple sessions. Available in 3-packs totaling 1g of infused flower. NightCap is a special blend of terpene-rich varieties formulated to ease the mind and relax the body. You may finally be able to shut off your brain and watch your worries wither away. The perfect balance between THC and terpenes, Perfect Infused Flower blends are live resin infused with the plant’s natural oils, delivering a super fresh aroma and consistent effects, good for small dosage. INSTRUCTIONS: Ignite, inhale, enjoy. DOSAGE: Inhale only one third of a .33 g Quickie and note the effects. Start with 1-2 doses for light users; 3-4 for doses medium users. STORAGE: Recommended to keep cold.

About this brand

Perfect Logo
Introducing Perfect Premium Infused Flower, the first live resin-infused flower formulated to deliver effects no single plant can produce.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review