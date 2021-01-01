About this product

The perfect balance between THC and terpenes, Perfect Quickies are mini live resin infused prerolls that deliver a fast path to potent effects and are meant for consumption across multiple sessions. Available in 3-packs totaling 1g of infused flower. NightCap is a special blend of terpene-rich varieties formulated to ease the mind and relax the body. You may finally be able to shut off your brain and watch your worries wither away. The perfect balance between THC and terpenes, Perfect Infused Flower blends are live resin infused with the plant’s natural oils, delivering a super fresh aroma and consistent effects, good for small dosage. INSTRUCTIONS: Ignite, inhale, enjoy. DOSAGE: Inhale only one third of a .33 g Quickie and note the effects. Start with 1-2 doses for light users; 3-4 for doses medium users. STORAGE: Recommended to keep cold.