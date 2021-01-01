 Loading…

  5. NightCap - Live Resin Infused 1g Flower Blend

NightCap - Live Resin Infused 1g Flower Blend

by Perfect

$20.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The perfect balance between THC and terpenes, Perfect Infused Flower Blends are live resin-infused with the plant’s natural oils and monoterpenes, delivering to regulate effects and extend shelf life. Product has a super fresh aroma and consistent effects, good for small dosage. NightCap is a special blend of terpene-rich varieties formulated to ease the mind and relax the body. You may finally be able to shut off your brain and watch your worries wither away. INSTRUCTIONS: Flower is ready to use. Just tap the micropipe into the jar of flower, light, and enjoy. Also great for vaping and rolling your own. DOSAGE: Start with 1-2 doses for light users; 3-4 for doses medium users. STORAGE: Recommended to keep cold.

About this brand

Perfect Logo
Introducing Perfect Premium Infused Flower, the first live resin-infused flower formulated to deliver effects no single plant can produce.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

