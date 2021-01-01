About this product

Perfect Quickies are mini live resin infused prerolls that deliver a fast path to potent effects and are meant for consumption across multiple sessions. Available in 3-packs totaling 1g of infused flower. Pick Me Up is a special blend of terpene-rich varieties formulated to give you a little boost when you need it. You may find yourself leaping off the couch inspired to engage the world around you. The perfect balance between THC and terpenes, Perfect Infused Flower blends are live resin infused with the plant’s natural oils, delivering a super fresh aroma and consistent effects, good for small dosage. INSTRUCTIONS: Ignite, inhale, enjoy. DOSAGE: Inhale only one third of a .33 g Quickie and note the effects. Start with 1-2 doses for light users; 3-4 for doses medium users. STORAGE: Recommended to keep cold.