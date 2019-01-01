About this product

Pushing the envelope daily and looking to recover, feel relief & restoration, just so you can do it again? Introducing the first-ever​ plant-based CBD (full spectrum hemp extract) blend powered by Adaptogens in an instant powder to support you. The CBD & adaptogens work together as an anti-inflammatory and stress balancer to help your system heal itself. Perfect for the active "on-the-go" consumer: shake vigorously in your water bottle or blend.