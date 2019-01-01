 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Recovery Instant CBD Blend

Recovery Instant CBD Blend

by Performance Tea

Write a review
Performance Tea Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Recovery Instant CBD Blend
Performance Tea Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Recovery Instant CBD Blend
Performance Tea Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Recovery Instant CBD Blend
Performance Tea Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Recovery Instant CBD Blend
Performance Tea Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Recovery Instant CBD Blend

$49.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Pushing the envelope daily and looking to recover, feel relief & restoration, just so you can do it again? Introducing the first-ever​ plant-based CBD (full spectrum hemp extract) blend powered by Adaptogens in an instant powder to support you. The CBD & adaptogens work together as an anti-inflammatory and stress balancer to help your system heal itself. Perfect for the active "on-the-go" consumer: shake vigorously in your water bottle or blend.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Performance Tea Logo
Performance Tea offers a variety of instant water-soluble CBD teas with added adaptogens, handcrafted for superior quality and function. PT CBD blends, Recovery, Revive and Snooze, contain 20 mg per serving of organically-grown Colorado hemp, vapor distilled for an ultrapure product to support a healthy lifestyle. PT CBD teas are producing real-world benefits for real people; better sleep, better recovery, better living.