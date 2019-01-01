 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
[Balance] 50mg Sea Salt Caramel

by Periodic Edibles

$12.00MSRP

About this product

100% solventless caramel made with strain specific, whole-plant infused Canna-Butter. Crafted for balanced, evenhanded effects. Ingredients: cane sugar, canna-butter (milk), heavy cream (milk), light corn syrup, sea salt, cream of tartar, organic terpenes.

About this strain

Dogwalker OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid bred by combining Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91. With a complex profile of woody and skunky aromas, Dogwalker OG delivers a strong cerebral calm that radiates throughout the body over time. Dogwalker OG promotes focus, while also inducing deep relaxation that easily converts to sleep in high doses. This THC-rich hybrid can be used for a variety of issues, particularly pain, mood disorders, and appetite loss.

About this brand

Enhanced Living through Chemistry - Never Miss Out on a Great Experience! Periodic Edibles is a family run business with a background in chemistry. We rely on the Scientific Method to fine tune our formulas as we strive to produce a more effective and predictable edible experience. We produce 100% Solventless Artisan Cannabis Caramels infused with strain specific Canna-Butter. We make our Canna-Butter in house by slow roasting cannabis flower in butter at lower temperatures to preserve the Terpenes and prevent degrading of the major and minor Cannabinoids. We also produce a weekly podcast focused on the Business & Science of Cannabis called Periodic Effects. Listen on iTunes, Spotify or any Podcast App. You can also download our app by searching for "Periodic Effects" in the App Store!