100% solventless caramel made with strain specific, whole-plant infused Canna-Butter. Crafted for balanced, evenhanded effects. Dosed in 2x 5mg THC caramels per package for easy dosing on the go. Perfect for those who are just starting their experimentations with cannabis edibles! Ingredients: cane sugar, canna-butter (milk), heavy cream (milk), light corn syrup, sea salt, cream of tartar, organic terpenes.
Dogwalker OG
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid bred by combining Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91. With a complex profile of woody and skunky aromas, Dogwalker OG delivers a strong cerebral calm that radiates throughout the body over time. Dogwalker OG promotes focus, while also inducing deep relaxation that easily converts to sleep in high doses. This THC-rich hybrid can be used for a variety of issues, particularly pain, mood disorders, and appetite loss.