[Recover CBD] 40mg THC 20mg Sea Salt Caramel

by Periodic Edibles

About this product

100% solventless caramel made with strain specific, whole-plant infused Canna-Butter. Crafted with CBD and THC for balanced, even-handed effects without heavy psychoactivity. Made with Pineapple Jager CBD-dominant flower from East Fork Cultivars. Ingredients: cane sugar, canna-butter (milk), heavy cream (milk), light corn syrup, sea salt, cream of tartar, organic terpenes.

About this brand

Periodic Edibles Logo
Enhanced Living through Chemistry - Never Miss Out on a Great Experience! Periodic Edibles is a family run business with a background in chemistry. We rely on the Scientific Method to fine tune our formulas as we strive to produce a more effective and predictable edible experience. We produce 100% Solventless Artisan Cannabis Caramels infused with strain specific Canna-Butter. We make our Canna-Butter in house by slow roasting cannabis flower in butter at lower temperatures to preserve the Terpenes and prevent degrading of the major and minor Cannabinoids. We also produce a weekly podcast focused on the Business & Science of Cannabis called Periodic Effects. Listen on iTunes, Spotify or any Podcast App. You can also download our app by searching for "Periodic Effects" in the App Store!