About this product
100% solventless caramel made with strain specific, whole-plant infused Canna-Butter. Crafted for repeatable effects for medical patients. Ingredients: cane sugar, canna-butter (milk), heavy cream (milk), light corn syrup, sea salt, cream of tartar, organic terpenes.
About this strain
Dogwalker OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid bred by combining Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91. With a complex profile of woody and skunky aromas, Dogwalker OG delivers a strong cerebral calm that radiates throughout the body over time. Dogwalker OG promotes focus, while also inducing deep relaxation that easily converts to sleep in high doses. This THC-rich hybrid can be used for a variety of issues, particularly pain, mood disorders, and appetite loss.