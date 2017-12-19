 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
[Relax] 50mg Sea Salt Caramel

by Periodic Edibles

$12.00MSRP

About this product

100% solventless caramel made with strain specific, whole-plant infused Canna-Butter. Crafted for calming, relaxing effects. Ingredients: cane sugar, canna-butter (milk), heavy cream (milk), light corn syrup, sea salt, cream of tartar, organic terpenes.

BenjaminMicahDesigns

I love Periodic Edibles and all their caramels. What a great flavor, so smooth and delicious. I love to put it in my coffee before I start the day. It's a great edible all around. Very discrete, and small but still packs a punch. It's easy to dose the right amount too with the measuring device that is right there on the caramel packaging. I have eaten many edibles over the years.....but this one is my favorite! Plus they always have new seasonal flavors! More importantly where they source their Cannabis is a huge thing and they take great pride in making a quality product.

testeinberg

These caramels are an awesome “bang for your buck”! 50 mg for $12!! I think the cannabutter adds great flavor but is not overwhelming for folks like me who prefer a more mellow cannabis edible! The labels are great and marked with a measuring tool if you want to microdose, too! Great work Periodic, Im a lifelong customer!

About this strain

Purple Widow

Purple Widow

Purple Widow from De Sjamaan Seeds crosses White Widow with the renowned Dutch outdoor strain Purple Power, resulting in a large, sturdy plant that produces fat, resin-covered purple flowers. The aroma ranges from incense to fruit with floral overtones, and the taste from light berry to citrusy. Effects are generally described as combining a strong indica body high with a racy, cerebral sativa feel. Originally bred in the Netherlands in 2007, Purple Widow is not recommended for indoor growing and can reach over 10 feet in height outdoors.

About this brand

Periodic Edibles Logo
Enhanced Living through Chemistry - Never Miss Out on a Great Experience! Periodic Edibles is a family run business with a background in chemistry. We rely on the Scientific Method to fine tune our formulas as we strive to produce a more effective and predictable edible experience. We produce 100% Solventless Artisan Cannabis Caramels infused with strain specific Canna-Butter. We make our Canna-Butter in house by slow roasting cannabis flower in butter at lower temperatures to preserve the Terpenes and prevent degrading of the major and minor Cannabinoids. We also produce a weekly podcast focused on the Business & Science of Cannabis called Periodic Effects. Listen on iTunes, Spotify or any Podcast App. You can also download our app by searching for "Periodic Effects" in the App Store!