BenjaminMicahDesigns
on December 19th, 2017
I love Periodic Edibles and all their caramels. What a great flavor, so smooth and delicious. I love to put it in my coffee before I start the day. It's a great edible all around. Very discrete, and small but still packs a punch. It's easy to dose the right amount too with the measuring device that is right there on the caramel packaging. I have eaten many edibles over the years.....but this one is my favorite! Plus they always have new seasonal flavors! More importantly where they source their Cannabis is a huge thing and they take great pride in making a quality product.