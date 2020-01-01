 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. [Seasonal] 50mg Orange Vanilla Active Sea Salt Caramel

by Periodic Edibles

$12.00MSRP

About this product

Limited Edition Seasonal Flavor - Blood Orange Vanilla. Available for a Limited Time at Select Retailers! Visit www.periodicedibles.com/buy to find your nearest Seasonal caramel retailer. 100% solventless caramel made with strain specific, whole-plant infused Canna-Butter. Crafted for uplifting, energizing effects. Enhanced with blood orange and vanilla extracts for a delightful summer treat. Ingredients: cane sugar, canna-butter (milk), heavy cream (milk), light corn syrup, sea salt, sunflower lecithin, blood orange extract, vanilla extract, carrageenan, cream of tartar, potassium citrate, organic Limonene and Pinene terpenes.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Enhanced Living through Chemistry - Never Miss Out on a Great Experience! Periodic Edibles is a family run business with a background in chemistry. We rely on the Scientific Method to fine tune our formulas as we strive to produce a more effective and predictable edible experience. We produce 100% Solventless Artisan Cannabis Caramels infused with strain specific Canna-Butter. We make our Canna-Butter in house by slow roasting cannabis flower in butter at lower temperatures to preserve the Terpenes and prevent degrading of the major and minor Cannabinoids. We also produce a weekly podcast focused on the Business & Science of Cannabis called Periodic Effects. Listen on iTunes, Spotify or any Podcast App. You can also download our app by searching for "Periodic Effects" in the App Store!