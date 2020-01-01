[Seasonal] 50mg Orange Vanilla Active Sea Salt Caramel
Limited Edition Seasonal Flavor - Blood Orange Vanilla. Available for a Limited Time at Select Retailers! Visit www.periodicedibles.com/buy to find your nearest Seasonal caramel retailer. 100% solventless caramel made with strain specific, whole-plant infused Canna-Butter. Crafted for uplifting, energizing effects. Enhanced with blood orange and vanilla extracts for a delightful summer treat. Ingredients: cane sugar, canna-butter (milk), heavy cream (milk), light corn syrup, sea salt, sunflower lecithin, blood orange extract, vanilla extract, carrageenan, cream of tartar, potassium citrate, organic Limonene and Pinene terpenes.
Blue Dream
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.