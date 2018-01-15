 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
[Active] 50mg Sea Salt Caramel

by Periodic Edibles

About this product

100% solventless caramel made with strain specific, whole-plant infused Canna-Butter. Crafted for uplifting, energizing effects. Ingredients: cane sugar, canna-butter (milk), heavy cream (milk), light corn syrup, sea salt, cream of tartar, organic terpenes.

ChelseaBird

The Periodic Edibles Sativa caramels are the ultimate edible for outdoor enthusiasts. They're the tastiest and best priced edibles I've had. They are discretely sized, easy to dose and delicious. They enhance my outdoor activities and give me the energy I need to get up and go. I rarely hit the trails without one. I recently took a few caramels on a camping trip with some friends. After a long day of hiking and a cold night of sleeping on thin air mattresses, putting this caramel in our hot morning beverages was the perfect way to warm up and get our bodies and spirits ready for another day of hiking. The Sativa caramels are now a camping staple. I would highly recommend them to anyone who needs a little pep in their step.

BenjaminMicahDesigns

I love Periodic Edibles and all their caramels. I love the Sativa the one the most though! What a great flavor, so smooth and creamy. I love to put it in my coffee before I start the day. it's a great edible all around. Very discrete, and small but still packs a punch. It's easy to dose the right amount too with the measuring device that is right there on the caramel packaging. I have eaten many edibles over the years.....but this one is my favorite! Plus they always have new seasonal flavors!

testeinberg

Love these for a day of being out and about running errands or even just for a weekend out in nature, hiking or camping! The strains they’ve used for the “Up” caramel line are highly energetic and will even get you through a gruesome day of top-to-bottom cleaning around the house! Booyah! Keep your eyes peeled for seasonal flavors- in the fall they released a limited batch of Sour Apple and they were sweet, sour and so delicious. Looking forward to what the Periodic team has up their sleeve for the future!

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Enhanced Living through Chemistry - Never Miss Out on a Great Experience! Periodic Edibles is a family run business with a background in chemistry. We rely on the Scientific Method to fine tune our formulas as we strive to produce a more effective and predictable edible experience. We produce 100% Solventless Artisan Cannabis Caramels infused with strain specific Canna-Butter. We make our Canna-Butter in house by slow roasting cannabis flower in butter at lower temperatures to preserve the Terpenes and prevent degrading of the major and minor Cannabinoids. We also produce a weekly podcast focused on the Business & Science of Cannabis called Periodic Effects. Listen on iTunes, Spotify or any Podcast App. You can also download our app by searching for "Periodic Effects" in the App Store!