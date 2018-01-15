ChelseaBird on January 15th, 2018

The Periodic Edibles Sativa caramels are the ultimate edible for outdoor enthusiasts. They're the tastiest and best priced edibles I've had. They are discretely sized, easy to dose and delicious. They enhance my outdoor activities and give me the energy I need to get up and go. I rarely hit the trails without one. I recently took a few caramels on a camping trip with some friends. After a long day of hiking and a cold night of sleeping on thin air mattresses, putting this caramel in our hot morning beverages was the perfect way to warm up and get our bodies and spirits ready for another day of hiking. The Sativa caramels are now a camping staple. I would highly recommend them to anyone who needs a little pep in their step.