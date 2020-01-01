 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Periodic Edibles

$14.00MSRP

About this product

100% solventless caramel made with strain specific, whole-plant infused Canna-Coconut Oil and All-Organic plant based ingredients. Crafted to deliver Vegan edible enthusiasts balanced, evenhanded cannabis effects. Ingredients: organic cane sugar, organic coconut milk, organic tapioca syrup, canna-coconut oil (useable marijuana and organic coconut oil), sea salt, organic sunflower lecithin, organic carrageenan, organic cream of tartar, organic potassium citrate, organic terpenes

About this strain

Bettie Page, grown by Liberty Reach Farms in Washington, is a perfectly balanced 50/50 hybrid cannabis strain. This high-THC strain provides mellow euphoria that focuses itself in the cerebral space, encouraging energy rather than lethargy. 

About this brand

Enhanced Living through Chemistry - Never Miss Out on a Great Experience! Periodic Edibles is a family run business with a background in chemistry. We rely on the Scientific Method to fine tune our formulas as we strive to produce a more effective and predictable edible experience. We produce 100% Solventless Artisan Cannabis Caramels infused with strain specific Canna-Butter. We make our Canna-Butter in house by slow roasting cannabis flower in butter at lower temperatures to preserve the Terpenes and prevent degrading of the major and minor Cannabinoids. We also produce a weekly podcast focused on the Business & Science of Cannabis called Periodic Effects. Listen on iTunes, Spotify or any Podcast App. You can also download our app by searching for "Periodic Effects" in the App Store!