1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
100% solventless caramel made with strain specific, whole-plant infused Canna-Coconut Oil and All-Organic plant based ingredients. Crafted to deliver Vegan edible enthusiasts balanced, evenhanded cannabis effects. Ingredients: organic cane sugar, organic coconut milk, organic tapioca syrup, canna-coconut oil (useable marijuana and organic coconut oil), sea salt, organic sunflower lecithin, organic carrageenan, organic cream of tartar, organic potassium citrate, organic terpenes
